Behind The Scenes at PH90 at 35 Hudson Yards

Hudson Yards made for a memorable photo shoot with actress Jessica Chastain on a gorgeous sunny June day. The two-time Academy Award nominee entered PH90 at 35 Hudson Yards (the tallest residential building at Hudson Yards) with a warm smile, introducing herself as if we didn’t already know the flame-haired actress. More petite in person than expected, Chastain wowed the team in the best of fall’s runway looks from Louis Vuitton, Dior and Dolce & Gabbana. Shooting inside the apartment’s luxe interiors as well as outdoors, with its panoramic southern views of New York City’s skyline, the team of photographer Sebastian Kim and stylist Sarah Gore Reeves worked to create memorable images. As fearless as the characters she inhabits, Chastain joked, “I’m about to die for fashion” as she posed against the railings of the show-stopping outdoor terrace, overlooking the entirety of southern Manhattan.

The stunning six bedroom/six-and-a-half bathroom apartment, currently for sale for $59 million, spans over 10,000 square feet and encompasses the entire 90th floor. With nearly 14-foot ceilings and French oak floors, the apartment boasts two fireplaces, a private terrace, a library/office and home gym. The residence’s exteriors were designed by David Childs/SOM, while its interiors were masterminded by Tony Ingrao. Amenities at 35 Hudson Yards include an Equinox Club and Spa with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, three on-premises restaurants and in-residence dining. In addition, residents have access to 22,000 square feet of luxurious private amenities, including a residents-only fitness center with a stretching and yoga studio, serene meditation room, business center and boardroom, elegant cocktail lounge and bar, screening room with wet bar, golf simulator lounge and a grand terrace and private dining room with catering services.