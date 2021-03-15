Where to Stay and Eat in Houston

Where to Stay:

Nestled just steps from the Museum District, the iconic La Colombe d’Or Hotel has undergone a renovation and will debut 32 new suites this winter. Gracefully blending rich history with modern elements, the suites in the Mansion, Tower and Garden Bungalows present three distinctive experiences—each showcasing its own design aesthetic. Hotel guests can explore a myriad of amenities, including multiple gardens, private park, pool with downtown views, full-service restaurant and bar, in-room dining and a gallery with rotating art exhibits.

The Commodore Perry Estate, a historic landmark in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Austin, has been reborn as an urban retreat and private club offering Gatsby-era vibes and picturesque grounds featuring a dramatic 50-foot oval swimming pool and an organic garden. Perfect for a weekend away from Houston and boldly reimagined by interior designer Ken Fulk, the former country residence, now part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, is teeming with a mixture of bespoke details, antiques and special furnishings like unique canopied four-poster beds in all the Mansion Suites.

“To build upon this utterly unique environment, we strived to craft experiences that combined a relaxed European elegance with true gracious Texas hospitality,” says Fulk. “Despite the fact that some of the spaces are quite grand, there is an ease and comfort to every experience that will welcome members and visitors to sit back and enjoy themselves.” Lutie’s Garden Restaurant features dishes that highlight regional flavors and organic ingredients sourced from the property’s in-house gardens and local purveyors.

Where to Eat:

Japanese chocolatier Royce’ Chocolate, famous for its Nama Chocolates, soft blocks of chocolate boasting a silky texture and rich taste, is soon to open its doors in Chinatown. The Hokkaido-based chocolatier will show Texans how Japan does chocolate—using ingredients like matcha from the island nation. Hungry shoppers in the mood for sweet-and-savory confections should try the Potatochip Chocolates.

Founded in 2013 by native New Zealanders and former lawyers Roman and Andrea Jewell, Fix & Fogg has brought its beloved peanut butter recipes to Houston. The husband-and-wife team recently opened up a shop window on Westheimer Road in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood, adding a creative, edible option to the area’s eclectic mix of independent retailers. “There’s such a fun emerging food scene there, and we have always loved the warm Southern hospitality, especially here in Montrose,” says Roman. Visitors can taste and shop unique flavors such as Everything Butter, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter and Almond Butter with Cashew and Maple. “You won’t be able to stop at one spoonful,” he cautions.