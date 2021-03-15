Gone are the days of traditional boardroom meetings (at least for now), so Aspen resort, The Little Nell, has converted its traditional meeting space into The Board Room, a sleek, uber private new hangout.

The Board Room is nestled secretly behind a row on bookshelves on the hotel’s lower level and a password is required for entry. This private space is available as a buyout for cocktail hour, a wine-paired dinner or to host a private meeting. Inside, you’ll find a contemporary den complete with a television and sound system, plush couches, a bar area and pool table that converts into a dining table. Programmable LED light strips throughout the space to wash the room in any color you want.The décor was expertly designed to reflect the marrying of two distinct eras in American history, from the style of the Prohibition era to clever Art Deco touches.

As you would imagine, such an exclusive spot requires advanced reservations (and a total buyout, which is what makes it the most exclusive new spot in Aspen), but is available for a variety of occasions. Dinner bookings have the option to create a custom menu designed by the hotel’s culinary team paired with curated wines from the hotel’s extensive cellar.

For reservations, call 970-920-6382 or email at events@thelittlenell.com.