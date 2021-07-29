Claudia

The twice-monthly pop-up eatery in West Town called Claudia was first dreamt up in 2015 by chef Trevor Teich in an effort to serve his innovative cuisine in a more alternative setting. This summer, Claudia will open a permanent location in Bucktown. Teich has curated a bold menu with items such as a braised and tempura-fried snail dish featuring mushrooms and truffles. The beverage program will be led by sommelier Alex Reed, who will expertly pair original cocktails and wines with every dish on the menu.

Pilsen Yards

Newly opened Pilsen Yards is an open-air, industrial-chic restaurant, bar and entertainment venue in the heart of Pilsen. The culinary options at Pilsen Yards, inspired by executive chef Armando Gonzalez’s love of Latin street food, include ceviches, carne asada and chipotle hummus dishes. Alongside the mouth-watering food is a seriously impressive bar program curated by beverage director Lance Bowman. Opt for a paloma cocktail on draft, signature margarita or maybe a local brew.

Rose Mary

Joe Flamm, Top Chef winner and former executive chef of Michelin-starred Spiaggia and Café Spiaggia, opens Rose Mary in Fulton Market this summer. Named after Flamm’s grandmothers, the restaurant is inspired by his Italian heritage and the small seaside villages on the Adriatic Sea. Rose Mary serves up a seasonal menu of classic dishes from Italy with the pronounced flavors of Croatian cuisine. Diners can savor shellfish straight off a gigantic charcoal hearth as well as housemade pastas, risottos and large-format dishes of fresh seafood, seasonal vegetables and grilled meats.