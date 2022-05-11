Surf and Turf in San Francisco

The Vault Steakhouse

Tucked in a former San Francisco bank vault with plush leather banquettes, silver pendant lamps, and rich blue dining chairs, The Vault Steakhouse is the latest restaurant by Hi Neighbor Hospitality Group (the team behind Trestle, Mama and The Vault Garden). “I have been given the opportunity to really tap into the space,” says chef Ryan Cerizo. “It’s unique to be able to create a restaurant from the ground up.” Menu selections range from Caesar salad prepared tableside to the A5 Ribeye from Miyazaki, Japan.

Chīsai Sushi Club

Chef/owner Erik Aplin (of beloved Ichi Sushi fame) has returned to the Outer Mission with his latest venture Chīsai Sushi Club. Occupying the former Ichi space, the 500-square-foot eatery lined with photorealistic paintings of nearby Ocean Beach, Sutro Baths and The Cliff House by local artist David Imlay offers a selection of hand rolls served in custom wooden vessels. Dishes include the BLTA with bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado drizzled with yuzu kosho mayo and three multi-tiered omakase experiences such as The Oki, a 17-course tasting menu. “I wanted to open a restaurant that focused on high-quality ingredients and friendly service in a fun atmosphere, or essentially the type of restaurant at which I would want to eat,” explains Aplin, who worked alongside chef Masaharu Morimoto and helped open Morimoto Napa. “I love the feeling when the playlist is on point, the sake is flowing, guests are happy and everyone, including the staff, feels like they are part of the scene.”