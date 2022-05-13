Houston City Guide: Hotels, Restaurants and Shopping

Where to Stay Near Houston:

Downtown Austin’s The Driskill has unveiled 14 newly renovated guest suites as part of an ongoing refresh of the legendary 1886 hotel. Led by award-winning architecture firm Clayton Korte, along with interior design firm Rottet Studio, the upgrade includes enhancements to each of the suites’ already charming characteristics while providing modern comforts (think updated bathrooms featuring new fixtures, clawfoot soaking tubs and walk-in showers).

Where to Eat in Houston:

​Railway Heights Market by Nomad’s Hospitality is the area’s newest foodie and retail haven. Inside the rustic, two-story building, Houstonians can score tasty bites at local vendor stalls and restaurants including Mac & Twist, Greedy Chicken, Peaky Grinders and Pierogi Queen, among others. Visitors can also enjoy Analogue Coffee Bar for a pick-me-up, as well as Rhizome Beer Garden or Puncheon Wine Bar for a gathering with friends. At market hotspots such as Legacy Meats, Purum Nut Butters, Migaloo Chocolatier, Hive Bee Farms, Collar City Sauce and Brew Chew, shoppers can find an endless variety of culinary treats. Keep an eye out for a dog park bar and a grocery store in the coming months.

Concura, meaning “with care” in Italian, transports diners to the Adriatic Coast with its vibrant coastal fare and sleek aesthetics. Owner Jessica Biondi, who grew up in Italy, designed the contemporary restaurant’s space to resemble a private residence, incorporating artistic influences from the likes of Gio Ponti, Ferrari and Lucio Fontana. Eye-catching elements include an open kitchen and photography by Ferdinando Scianna and Sebastian Weiss, in addition to a breezeblock installation used to help air prosciutto and cure salami. Chef Angelo Cuppone’s rotating menu takes diners on a journey through the less-traveled regions of Italy with charcuterie, fish tartare, vitello tonnato, seafood carbonara and marinated octopus dishes, accompanied by Italian wines, spritzes and amaro-based libations.

Tucked inside Downtown’s C. Baldwin Hotel, chef Chris Cosentino’s 145-seat Rosalie restaurant has reopened. Beloved for both its Italian-American cuisine and its ’70s-inspired interior boasting terrazzo-striped flooring, Murano glass chandeliers and Hollywood booths, the eatery introduces a refreshed menu incorporating familiar flavors with a playful edge. Under the leadership of newly appointed and highly acclaimed executive chef Jacob Coronado, guests can expect dishes like rigatoni with Texas wild boar ragu, blue crab manicotti and a wild mushroom pizza with mozzarella and pecorino. Don’t forget to try the new cocktails on draft, including a Negroni featuring gin, Campari, Cinzano 1757 and grapefruit bitters.

Where to Shop in Houston:

Whimsical New York–based fashion and lifestyle brand Frances Valentine has opened its first-ever Texas boutique in the River Oaks District shopping center. The beautiful storefront showcases a spirited collection of women’s apparel, shoes and accessories, highlighting colorful caftans, soft cashmere sweaters, vibrant ballet flats and bold baubles. Designer Steven Sclaroff, a frequent collaborator of the brand’s co-founder and CEO Elyce Arons, used his eclectic approach to decorate the space with hand-selected vintage furnishings, a curated art collection of bold colorful pieces and a striking mid-century chandelier.