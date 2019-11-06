Macaulay Culkin Stars in “Naughty or Nice” Holiday Video

Since being the adorable child star in the 90’s Home Alone franchise, Macaulay Culkin has become synonymous with the holiday season. Culkin has playfully revived his role as Kevin McCallister in his adult years , including an appearance on YouTuber Jack Dishel’s :DRYVRS series, as a driver with an oddly familiar back story. Most recently though, in honor of the holiday season, Culkin teamed up with Swedish brand Happy Socks to design three holiday-themed pairs of socks. The limited-edition socks feature Culkin’s mock lifestyle brand Bunny Ears, as well as a playful color palette and sense of humor.

The cheerful collaboration was a natural fit according to Viktor Tell, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Happy Socks. “It’s not really the holidays unless there are socks under the tree, and Macaulay is on the television screen. So we put the two together creating this weird and wonderful seasonal delight!”

While the Psychedelic Rabbit Sock, Polka Rabbit Sock, Holiday Rabbit Sock, and Macaulay Culkin Gift Box all make stellar holiday gifts for yourself or loved ones, the real gift in this partnership is the accompanying “Naughty or Nice” campaign video. Starring Culkin, the video is hilarious and nostalgic, showcasing the actor’s humor and creativity.

“Christmas is my time of year,” the actor admitted. “I get recognized 10 times more between the months of November and January. I have no idea why.” Well, we do know why. In the “Naughty or Nice” video, Culkin is shown donning a classic ugly sweater, a vibrant pair of Happy Socks, and a mischievous grin. After posing for a bit, Culkin says, “You know, every day is a holiday – except for, the holidays.” At the end of the short film the prankster blows up a garden gnome and decides, “I’m getting too old for this shit.”

Celebrate the holiday season with a pair of limited-edition Macaulay Culkin x Happy Socks and watch the campaign video here for a laugh.