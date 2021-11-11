Kessaku

Kessaku, Dallas’ newest sushi lounge, serves up fresh fish and seafood in an intimate atmosphere on the 50th floor of The National skyscraper downtown. The menu, crafted by chefs Danny Grant and Hari Chan, highlights a variety of simple yet elegant nigiri, sashimi and rolls featuring globally sourced fish. Choose from a large selection of distinctive Japanese sakes and whiskeys while enjoying breathtaking views of the city skyline.

Elm & Good

Deep Ellum’s Elm & Good, located at the Kimpton Pittman Hotel, offers upscale American farmhouse fare in a modern tavern-like setting brimming with Western charm. Graham Dodds, local chef and native Texan, leads the kitchen with wood-fired meats and vegetables grilled to perfection. Menu favorites include hushpuppies, grilled pork riblets, blackened redfish and barbequed carrots. Patrons can try inventive libations such as the Pittman Paloma or choose from a carefully curated selection of wines and regional brews to sip at the bustling bar.

Caffè Lavazza

All-day coffee spot Caffè Lavazza completes Eataly Dallas, the Italian marketplace located on NorthPark Center’s first floor. A tribute to Italy’s art, cuisine and history, the new café, accented with sleek marble and wood details, features a full coffee bar. Visitors can opt for a breakfast pastry to pair with coffee or artisanal paninis and traditional finger sandwiches served alongside wine in the afternoon.

Meridian

Nestled in The Village among majestic oak trees, Meridian boasts a menu of modern Brazilian dishes from seasoned chef Junior Borges. Featuring an open kitchen, wood-fired hearth and an outdoor patio, the breezy, pavilion-style restaurant honors Brazil’s multicultural cuisine using fresh ingredients. The menu boasts specialties including tapioca cheese fritters, blue prawn moqueca (a Brazilian seafood stew), 60-day aged Wagyu ribeye and yucca and coconut cake.