New Luxury Boutiques to Open in Orange County

Hoorsenbuhs

Los Angeles–based fine jewelry and lifestyle brand Hoorsenbuhs is the newest addition to retailer Elyse Walker’s Newport Beach space. The seaside shop-in-shop sells weighty rose gold cuffs and platinum pavé chains, all featuring the brand’s signature tri-link motif woven into the design. To honor that symbol, the space showcases an oversize open-link chain pendant hanging from the ceiling. “I was obsessed with Hoorsenbuhs long before we carried the collection in our stores,” says Elyse Walker. “It has such a strong brand identity and distinct point of view.”

Audemars Piguet

Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet has found a new home at Costa Mesa’s South Coast Plaza. The 1,200-square-foot store offers a wide selection of men’s and women’s timepieces, including the newest Royal Oak Offshore models and women’s novelties like the Royal Oak Frosted Gold Selfwinding in 34mm, available for the first time with a light blue tapisserie dial. Born in the Jura Mountains, Audemars Piguet brought a taste of home to its Southern California outpost with a warm design featuring photographs of alpine trees, curated sculptures and a serene, contemporary aesthetic.

Canada Goose

High-performing luxury outerwear brand Canada Goose is opening a new boutique in South Coast Plaza that will house the brand’s first-ever Snow Room in the United States. The Snow Room uses innovative technology to simulate a freezing cold snowstorm with temperatures as low as -10 degrees so customers can put the brand’s functionality to the test. Although located in sunny Orange County, this store’s Snow Room was inspired by the climate of Churchill, Manitoba, otherwise known as the polar bear capital of the world. Along with the ultimate warm outerwear, Canada Goose offers lightweight down jackets, rain jackets, hoodies and more pieces fit for the West Coast lifestyle. “In opening our doors in California, we’ve designed a space to discover and experience the breadth and versatility of our Canada Goose collection, with pieces for every adventure, no matter the season. This store is our quintessential invitation to live in the open,” says the brand’s North American president, Carrie Baker.