Bergdorf Goodman’s Discreet New Café Is a Culinary Gem

Past the polished displays of shirts, ties, and cufflinks at New York City’s Bergdorf Goodman Men’s Store and up the elevator to the second floor exists a new, tucked-away foodie haven called Goodman’s Bar. Catering to its jet setting clients who appreciate an intimate spot for brunching in between shopping, business rendezvous, or a well-deserved nightcap, the new eatery offers surroundings that channel the all-day cafés and cozy cocktail bars found in European cities. From mouthwatering cuisine by Michelin-starred chef Austin Johnson of Paris’ Frenchie, to an extensive wine list curated by Master Sommelier Dustin Wilson of the SOMM documentaries, the tiny restaurant pulls out all the stops to make its guests feel special. Every detail down to the upcycled denim aprons, designed by Atelier & Repairs’ Maurizo Donadi and Men’s Fashion Director Bruce Pask, is very Bergdorf’s.

Brought to life by BG’s in-house design team, the space boasts a rich, moody color palette accompanied by Art Deco elements that pay homage to the building’s architecture. Tying Goodman’s Bar’s chic look together is a medley of decorative lighting crafted by NYC-based Apparatus, bird photography by Leila Jeffreys, antique Franz Schuster chairs, and Tom Dixon backgammon tables and wingback chairs, but the warm-toned mural behind the bar is the statement piece.

“The bespoke mural that we designed in collaboration with DeGournay is the focal point of the bar,” says Director of Store Design and Store Planning Mika Raja. “It is a nod to the beauty of Central Park that is Bergdorf Goodman’s proverbial ‘backyard.’”

Johnson’s dishes are refined with a modern interpretation, featuring ingredients that he sources from Union Square Market three times a week. “I was fortunate enough to work with French products,” he explains. “They changed the way I think about food. I want Goodman’s bar to feel fresh and seasonal.”

Highlights on the menu include the breakfast sandwich; bacon and cheddar gougères; potato chips served with caviar, crème fraîche, and fresh horseradish (chef’s favorite snack); black fish tartare; king crab roll; and housemade black truffle tagliolini.

For the beverage menu, Wilson took a global approach when selecting wines and spirits and included twists on classic cocktails to compliment Johnson’s epicurean creations. Bottles from classic and progressive wineries rule the wine list.

“I wanted to showcase both really classic wines that are more traditionally made, like a beautiful Barolo from Cascina Fontana,” says the Verve Wine co-founder and Eleven Madison Park alum. “I wanted to balance that with producers that are pushing the envelope and forging their own path, like the Monkey Jacket wine from Cruse Wine Co. in California. This wine is based on a unique grape called Valdiguie, which is so fresh, lively, juicy, incredibly unique, and something off the beaten path for adventurous guests to try.”

Other must-try wines are the Chateau d’Yquem, which Wilson describes as “special for that moment when you want a really great, memorable sweet wine,” and the Rene Lequin Chassagne-Montrachet white Burgundy.

Star libations include the signature Goodman’s Manhattan, Bertoux Eggnog, and the Paloma (Wilson recommends pairing this one with the black fish tartare).

Coffee enthusiasts will want to taste a cup of the brew (the freshest java in the U.S.) by from Colombian farm-to-table roasters, Devoción.

Goodman’s Bar is open during regular store hours.