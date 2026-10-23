Daniel Boulud Is Back On Broadway

View the gallery

For Daniel Boulud , a great brasserie is about more than what’s on the plate. It’s about the energy of a room, the pleasure of a long meal and the sense that there’s always a reason to come back. Now, the celebrated French chef is bringing that spirit to the Upper West Side with the opening of Brasserie Boulud , a new restaurant at 1900 Broadway, directly across from Lincoln Center. The address will be familiar to neighborhood diners. The space, previously home to Boulud Sud, Bar Boulud and Épicerie Boulud , has been reimagined as a single, expansive destination for French dining. Designed by architect David Rockwell, the restaurant pairs the easy conviviality of a Parisian brasserie with a distinctly New York sensibility. A floating oval bar commands the main dining room, surrounded by a mix of seating, from intimate two-tops to leather-lined booths. Cerused-oak arches, a zinc-topped bar and glowing chandeliers lend the space a polished but relaxed feel. Outside, café seating extends the restaurant’s lively atmosphere onto Broadway.

The menu is built around the kind of dishes that have made French brasserie cooking an enduring pleasure. Seafood towers, French onion soup and steak frites anchor the classics, while lobster soufflé and boudin blanc offer a taste of more traditional French fare. Daily specials bring seasonal variety to the table, with dishes such as Dover sole, lamb daube, duck pie and salt-baked branzino. There’s also a welcome return for the DB Burger, Boulud’s cult favorite that has earned a following of its own For Boulud, the concept is a personal one. Raised near Lyon, he grew up with the French brasserie as a model for generous cooking and lively hospitality. “Growing up in Lyon, I was inspired by the great brasseries of France—lively, generous places with a convivial spirit, rooted in tradition and seasonal cooking,” he says.

The experience extends beyond dinner. The adjoining Épicerie-café serves breakfast and lunch, with pastries and coffee in the morning followed by sandwiches and salads through the afternoon. Tucked behind the main dining room, Bar Viv offers a more intimate setting for cocktails, particularly appealing to the Lincoln Center crowd heading out after a performance. Three private dining rooms downstairs accommodate everything from business dinners to family celebrations.

At opening, Brasserie Boulud serves dinner Tuesday through Sunday, while Épicerie-café covers breakfast and lunch and Bar Viv keeps the evening going with post-performance drinks. Together, the three spaces offer a new take on an old-fashioned idea: a restaurant that can become part of the daily rhythm of its neighborhood.

For Boulud, whose career in America spans four decades, the opening is both a fresh chapter and a return to familiar ground. Across from one of New York’s great cultural institutions, Brasserie Boulud makes a persuasive case for the enduring appeal of French classics served with a little New York verve—and perhaps a DB Burger at the center of the table.