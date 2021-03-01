Behind The Scenes at The Towers of The Waldorf Astoria

Since its opening in 1931, the Waldorf Astoria on Park Avenue has been an iconic and glamorous symbol of New York luxury. The renovation of this landmark building by architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, will convert the exclusive all-suites Towers section of the hotel into a collection of contemporary residences. With interiors and amenities designed by Paris-based designer Jean-Louis Deniot, these 375 apartments will boast unsurpassed luxury and service. The property features 50,000 square feet of private amenities, like a private porte cochère featuring dramatic double-height vaulted ceilings with 24-hour valet service and two gracious entry lobbies, ensuring you’ll want for nothing.

“The Waldorf Astoria has a forever lavish aura,” says Deniot. “The interiors will reflect the magnificence of the past mixed with today’s great sense of energy. They will be grand and playful, all highly inviting, with many elements of surprise and excitement.” Residences range from spacious studios to lavish four-bedrooms and stunning penthouses—several with expansive private outdoor space. The Waldorf Astoria made for a glamorous photo shoot with actress and singer Kat Graham.

Residences start at $1.7 million.