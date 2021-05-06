New York City Beauty News

Ject

Founded by board-certified physician assistant Gabrielle Garritano, Ject is a new medical aesthetics skin clinic with locations in New York City and the Hamptons. After working for years in plastic surgeons’ offices on the Upper East Side, Garritano saw endless streams of patients coming in for Botox and filler but the prices shocked her. She wanted to offer these services at a more reasonable price in a more laid-back, yet new and modern environment. “After working in Manhattan in plastic surgery for a decade, I began to see that these services were only available to the top echelon of society, creating a huge gap in the market,” Garritano explains. “On the other hand, I saw day in and day out that the people who were getting these procedures loved the results and were aging much more gracefully than the people who weren’t getting preventative Botox and filler treatments.” Neuromodulators like Botox, Dysport and Xeomin and fillers like Juvéderm, Restylane and Radiesse are on offer along with treatments like chemical peels, microneedling (using the SkinPen Precision Systems, the only FDA-cleared microneedling device on the market), IPL laser and luxurious facials.

The services menu is straightforward and simple, the decor is clean and elevated and the highly trained medical providers are welcoming and knowledgeable. “Getting an injectable is a very intimate experience, whether it is your first time getting Botox or fillers or something else,” she says. “It has been so important for me and my whole team to understand what every single client is experiencing when they walk through the door.” In addition to its West Village location, Ject has just opened a Upper East Side space to service these treatments to uptown clients.

R+Co Bleu

R+Co Bleu, the uptown sister brand to R+Co, has launched from brand co-founder Garren. The couture line comes in four collections color-coded by concern (blue, orange-red, green and purple for essentials, color, repair and moisture and volume, respectively), and each product’s formulation is color-safe, Leaping Bunny–certified, vegan and free of gluten, parabens and sulfates. The jars and bottles are recyclable and completely made of post-consumer recycled materials, and the tubes are made of recyclable sugarcane-derived plastic. The line features shampoos, conditioners, styling and finishing products like Cult Classic Flexible Hairspray, Retroactive Dry Shampoo and Primary Color Shampoo & Conditioner.

Vicki Morav

Renowned skincare expert and aesthetician Vicki Morav has recently opened a new multilevel spa off Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side. Using brands like Biologique Recherche, MBR, Forlle’d, Augustinus Bader and Valmont to bring clients’ skin to its peak potential, Morav tackles each skin concern with a personalized approach and offers clients a complete skincare regimen to suit them. “Most facialists don’t practice deep cleansing during facials anymore,” says Morav. “Everything starts with clean skin. Once that’s done, we specialize in microneedling, radiofrequency, acid peels, lymphatic drainage and microcurrent treatments.”

After 30 years in business, Morav decided to create a new, 32,000-square-foot flagship skin clinic as a spacious sanctuary for her clients. Morav worked with Matthew Kelly from MK Dream Design on the design. “I walked into the space and saw the second floor and immediately had a vision,” says Morav. “I saw a room that was bright and beautiful and imagined that it could become an education, lecture, meditation or even an event room. Right away, I was enchanted with the idea of expansion.”