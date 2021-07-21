Rosewood Miramar Beach

Luxury oceanfront resort Rosewood Miramar Beach has paired up with legendary French fashion house Dior for the ultimate summertime pop-up experience. Situated on an exclusive stretch of Montecito with the sparkly California coastline as its backdrop, the new resort is a haven for sophisticated travelers, be they couples or families.

For the first Dioriviera takeover in the United States, the brand will transform two of the property’s suites into a Dior boutique featuring the Dioriviera capsule collection, exclusive ready-to-wear pieces and luxury beach accessories such as bespoke umbrellas and skim boards. The property’s adults-only Cabana Pool and grounds will serve as an extension of this special shopping experience by incorporating exclusive Dior-patterned design accents. From shopping to sunbathing, guests will feel they have been transported to the French Riviera without ever leaving Montecito.

Mar Monte Hotel

After a top-to-bottom renovation including the addition of a brand-new signature restaurant, the Mar Monte Hotel is welcoming guests at its 3-acre Spanish-influenced property. With 200 transformed guest rooms, unparalleled oceanfront views and two new Santa Barbara-inspired food and beverage options, the hotel has been entirely reimagined. Designed by Los Angeles-based firm Beleco, the hotel’s interiors boast terracotta flooring, eye-catching chandeliers and a colorful large-scale ceramic tile art installation upon entry. The signature restaurant, Costa, is helmed by executive chef Nathan Lingle and will serve up Italian cuisine with an Eastern Mediterranean influence, while the relaxed Café Lido will provide guests with an all-day menu of lighter fare, coffees and freshly made smoothies for a midday pick-me-up.