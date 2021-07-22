Adam Lippes

The first-ever retail space for American brand Adam Lippes has found its home at Brookfield Place. The store features dusty pink walls, custom-built furniture and an extensive library. “As our flagship store, this space will allow us to exercise full creativity in design to offer a space of discovery for our customers, from our handmade luxury apparel and jewelry to an exciting rotating mix of antique objects, embroidered accessories and upholstered furniture,” says Lippes. “I very much want the space to feel like my living room: inviting, warm and comfortable.”

Frances Valentine

The whimsical fashion and lifestyle brand Frances Valentine has expanded from shoes and handbags to apparel and lifestyle goods, and its Upper East Side boutique has been designed to perfectly reflect the brand’s new lens. The Madison Avenue storefront showcases colorful caftans, soft cashmere sweaters and bold baubles. With interior design by Steven Sclaroff, the store is a happy place to pick up a stack of bangles, vibrant ballet flats or a chic hostess gift.

Mikimoto

With the opening of Japanese jewelry house Mikimoto’s New York City flagship boutique, the pearl-focused brand brings elegance to Fifth Avenue. The new two-story, 3,600-square-foot store offers the full jewelry range, glamorous pearl accessories such as picture frames, jewelry boxes and scarves, one-of-a-kind pieces and boutique-exclusive jewelry. Designed with the pearl-inspired aesthetic of Mikimoto’s Ginza flagship, the Manhattan iteration incorporates glass chandeliers, water glass panels and Japanese textiles on the walls.