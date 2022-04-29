Dining Out in Los Angeles

Bar Lis at the Thompson Hollywood

The rooftop of the newly opened Thompson Hollywood effortlessly transports guests to a retro-glam soiree in the South of France. Concepted by Ten Five Hospitality, Bar Lis offers cocktails and canapés inspired by the Côte d’Azur that have been carefully curated by celebrated chef Lincoln Carson. Designed by Bernadette Blanc, the indoor/outdoor rooftop lounge has been outfitted with blue velvet banquettes, blush accents, sparkly lighting and 30 lush cypress trees lining the 60-foot walkway. With unparalleled views of the Hollywood sign, a cocktail dubbed the Jane Birkin and a calendar of live music, Bar Lis oozes Hollywood glamour.

Etta at The Shay

The Shay, a new 148-room boutique hotel in Culver City from Destination by Hyatt, has unveiled a new restaurant by Michelin-starred chef Danny Grant. Etta is a creative culinary concept with a menu that features favorites from the two Chicago Etta outposts, including wood-fired focaccia served with ricotta, honey and truffle, handmade pastas and seasonal pizzas. Centered around an open kitchen and custom-built hearth, the restaurant is a warm and inviting eatery on the hotel’s ground floor. Grant will also open a second eatery at The Shay that will serve a robust Mexican-style menu on the hotel’s stunning rooftop.

Superba Food + Bread

Superba Food + Bread has recently opened an expansive indoor/outdoor restaurant in Hollywood, a second for the brand. Designed by Studio Shamshiri, the restaurant includes 4,500 square feet of interior space, a grand dining room, 14-seat coffee bar and an oyster bar. The 2,000 square feet of outdoor space is a beautifully appointed courtyard centered around the original restored wishing well from 1928. “It’s our vision of Superba fully realized and upgraded in all ways including space, design, cocktail program, full raw bar and expanded new menu items,” says American Gonzo Food Corporation founder Paul Hibler. “Our team has poured their hearts into making this an epic experience for the community, and we cannot wait to share it with everyone.” Superba Food + Bread will be open seven days a week, offering nonstop service with brunch, lunch and dinner. The menu is reflective of Superba’s original Venice location, with many new and exciting twists including a full raw oyster bar and an open kitchen equipped with a wood-burning hearth overseen by executive chef Nigel Stephens. Dinner highlights include enchiladas, fish and chips and pork Milanese, while the lunch menu features a selection of salads, main entrees and standout sandwiches like house smoked brisket dip and an albacore tuna confit. Brunch dishes include Superba classics like Paul’s “Big Boy” Breakfast, chilaquiles with fried eggs and croissant French toast.