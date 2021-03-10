Meredith Kahn is Living The Charmed Life

Vintage-inspired stones and skull-shaped charms dangle on Meredith Kahn’s delicate gold chains to create a layered piece of jewelry with a story waiting to be told. Kahn first became known in 2004 for her jewelry brand Made Her Think, and now her eponymous brand features heirloom pieces of fine jewelry. “My brand has gone through so many iterations over the past 16 years, but so has my life, in many ways,” says Kahn. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Kahn moved her business to Newport Beach after feeling a strong magnetic pull toward California. “Being from New York, I knew there were other areas on the map I needed to connect with and explore,” says Kahn. “Southern California was calling.”

With Kahn’s new fine and semiprecious jewelry collection, Meredith Kahn Jewelry, she is able to marry the cool, eclectic vibes of New York City with the coastal charm of Orange County. Her new collection features solid brass pieces with gold-filled chains and semiprecious stones that clients can use to tell their own stories. “As a passionate collector, I rarely part with things,” she says. “They just become the layers of the things I am building. People have been responding so positively, returning and adding on more charms or introducing another chain to layer in. I love watching how each of them grow.”

Some of the most beloved pieces from Meredith Kahn Jewelry include the Hook Catch Necklace, the Hook and Loop Necklace and the dagger and stone charms. DuJour recently featured the Infinity Nova necklace in our Zachary Quinto photo shoot.

This year, Kahn has created a collection of diaphanous silk Autumn Duster robes in four sexy shades to be worn outside and in, produced in small batches just outside of New York City to help support local business.