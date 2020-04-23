Meet Dior’s New Dallas-Based Beauty Ambassador

Operating two tony skin studios in Dallas and New York, where you must book at least a year ahead to see her personally, Polish-born entrepreneur Joanna Czech didn’t think she’d partner with a mega fashion brand. “I surprised myself by connecting to a big fashion house and skin care line,” she admits. “If a brand does so many different things, how good can they be in everything?”

Regardless, Czech was honored that a brand with such a storied heritage came calling, and she promptly agreed to study and test the new Capture Totale product line, which re-launched this January. “I love the science behind it,” says Czech, who tends to the skin of stars like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston.

“The Capture Totale collection is strongly affiliated with reenergizing the cells, and that’s what I always believe in.” Indeed, this cellular rejuvenation through the latest LED, ultrasound, and micro-current technologies is an integral part of her famous facials, which include her magical massage work to sculpt your cheekbones and more. “With Capture Totale, they created a complex using an extraction of four ﬂowers that brings new energy to the cells,” she explains. “To me, that was just the ultimate.” Cell metabolism decreases with age, she points out, and this affects everything from the healing process to collagen production. The other benchmark for Czech was that she herself could use the products—and now, she’s hooked.

“In my 34-year career, this is the longest that I’ve been using one product,” she says. “They really make my skin feel amazing.” Of course, your whole lifestyle affects skin health. Stress and fatigue degrade it, as does alcohol. Diet is so important that Czech has just hired a nutritionist for her Dallas spa. “It is the most important factor in the way we feel and look.”