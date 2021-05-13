Local Eclectic

Online jewelry destination Local Eclectic, which features unique gems and baubles from emerging female designers, has introduced a new line of fine jewelry from founder Alexis Nido-Russo. Made of solid gold and natural precious stones, the Family Gold collection takes trends such as pearls, huggie earrings and signet rings and transforms them into affordable, timeless pieces. “Now more than ever, our consumers want luxury, but without the steep price point,” says Nido-Russo. “Simple, elegant styles with the versatility to wear on a Zoom call, at a socially distanced dinner or working from your couch.”

Ippolita

Fine jewelry brand Ippolita has opened a new flagship boutique on Magnificent Mile just in time for its 20th anniversary. The intimate, welcoming boutique features an open-selling plan, so there’s no intimidating salesperson making you feel guilty for asking to try things on. “The new store embodies a groundbreaking new open-to-sell retail concept that encourages our clients to touch and feel our jewelry while discovering new ways of styling,” says the brand’s founder and CEO, Ippolita Rostagno. Customers can browse the label’s signature pieces like its Lollipop collection rings and bangles, sculptural hammered 18-karat gold chain link necklaces and vivid stone Rock Candy teardrop earrings. “Our customer is a self-made woman who aligns her purchases with her personal taste and buys jewelry she can wear as a second skin and from day to night,” says Rostagno. “She often becomes a collector, creating a jewelry wardrobe that is unique to her. Most of our customers become collectors of our pieces…a single piece is never enough.”