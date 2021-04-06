Jewels to Brighten Up Your Day
A colorful array of stones garnish sculptural cuffs, architectural pendants and amplified earrings
Written by Alexis Parente
Photographed by Jeffrey Westbrook
Styled by Alexis Parente
Swarovski crystal necklace with oxidized satin gold plating, $390, ROXANNE ASSOULIN, roxanneassoulin.com. Rings, each $620, BOTTEGA VENETA, bottegaveneta.com. Pan di Zucchero earrings in 18k pink gold with lapis and rock crystal, $8,500, VHERNIER, available at Vhernier New York, Miami and Beverly Hills boutiques.
Home accessories, ALEXANDRA VON FURSTENBERG, alexandravonfurstenberg.com.