The New Goodtime Hotel is a Love Letter to Miami

For a seriously unforgettable South Beach experience, the newly opened Goodtime Hotel from David Grutman of Groot Hospitality and Pharrell Williams will undoubtedly deliver. The 266-room hotel was designed by architect Morris Adjmi and designer Ken Fulk with landscape design by Raymond Jungles. “My first hotel needed to break the mold,” says Grutman. “This is about providing a getaway within a town that’s already known as a vacation spot. When you arrive at the hotel and walk through our doors, it becomes a full-on adventure. I am proud to have worked closely with Pharrell to bring that vision to life.”

The team worked in tandem to create a unique world featuring calming, pastel-hued accommodations, an art deco–inspired restaurant and pool club called Strawberry Moon and an energetic mid-century modern lounge, The Library, as well as an indoor/outdoor fitness center with Peloton stationary bikes and TechnoGym Skillrun Treadmills. “We want the Goodtime Hotel to impart a feeling of both revitalization and that rare, exciting thrill that takes over when you discover something special,” says Williams. “It’s that adrenaline-fueled sensation of entering a whole new setting and a whole new mindset. This place will provide a natural good time for all who come through.”

The entire property feels like a visual love letter to the city of Miami, with the best of vibrant entertainment and dining. Strawberry Moon serves up classic and casual Mediterranean fare and a full array of specialty cocktails for lunch and dinner, inside or poolside (from the comfort of your daybed or cabana). “The Goodtime Hotel promotes an active, balanced lifestyle of equal parts happy pursuits and relaxed escapism, all within an everything-at-your-fingertips tropical oasis,” Grutman says.