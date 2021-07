Tiffany & Co. showcases a jewelry collection embodying the power and heart of New York City: Tiffany HardWear. The perfect blend of high fashion and street style, the classic but edgy collection includes earrings, rings, necklaces and pendants. An 18-karat gold necklace showcases graduated links shifting in scale, while a pair of triple drop earrings have a unique bolt backing to catch your eye not only from the front but the back.