Drunk Elephant is Branching Out

After years of trying different products to tackle a myriad of skin ailments from rosacea to oiliness, Houston-based entrepreneur Tiffany Masterson launched beauty brand Drunk Elephant in 2012. Her nontoxic, essential oil-free skincare line uses safe, smart ingredients that are pH-friendly and deliver exactly what each skin type needs. So it was only a matter of time before she tackled the scalp with a new line of fragrance- and sulfate-free shampoo, conditioner and styling products. “My consumer was asking for it, and I was personally wanting to apply my philosophy head to toe,” says Masterson.

The four-piece collection, in development for two years, features products like the Wild Marula Tangle Spray detangling mist, which uses plant oils and amino acid blends to strengthen and protect the hair cuticle without harmful silicones. The Cocomino Glossing Shampoo is a universal, color-safe cleanser made of coconut-based surfactants that gently clean. And because you need to wash more than just your hair when you’re in the shower, the brand is also launching Kamili Cream Body Cleanser, a complementary Sili Body Lotion and the aluminum- and baking soda-free Sweet Pitti Deodorant Cream to keep you smelling your best all day without irritating your sensitive underarm area. We talked to Masterson about these launches and more.

What’s the secret to Drunk Elephant’s success?

What makes us different is that our ingredients respect and support the healthy function of skin when they are applied externally. They won’t cause irritation or harm, and they keep the acid mantle intact. The external health of the skin itself matters a lot if you are going to make and sell skincare. Think the Whole30 for the skin!

Do these four haircare products serve all hair types?

I launched with the core collection, much like I did with my skincare line. That way, people can use the products all together. Other products will roll out later over the years. Everyone can absolutely use this line; it’s for all hair types. Like our skincare formulas, our hair care is designed to be flexible and customizable to your specific concerns.

Did these launches feel like a natural progression for the brand?

Yes, very much so. It’s a natural step for us to make toward taking care of the scalp, which is skin, and the skin on the body. I’m not sure where these products have been all my life!