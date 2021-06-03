Wide open green space with endless nooks made for hammock hangs or sun soaking in adirondack chairs will undoubtedly lead to a beautifully relaxing experience at The Reform Club. Located in the beachside town of Amagansett on Long Island, this boutique hotel welcomes guests through an Alice in Wonderland-meets-the Hamptons maze of charming shrubbery, offering the immediate comfort of having privacy while staying at this luxurious property. Privacy is a clear perk when it comes to accommodations at The Reform Club, with three chic standalone cottages, seven suites with intimate outdoor space, and the larger 21 House (sleeps eight) that is set behind its own fence on the property and boasts a private yard.

If you’re looking for a relaxing few nights in peace and solitude, you can find it with minimal effort at The Reform Club. Slip into the steam room in your cottage, take a nap on your private outdoor terrace, or grab a bike and embark on a quick ten-minute ride to the beach. The property makes it easy to create your dream day totally on your own but property manager Chase Lerner tells DuJour she is eager to unveil a roster of on-site activations to excite guests and locals alike for the summer season. From health and wellness collaborations with the likes of Nina Agdal to spirited happy hours with JAJA Tequila and The Culinistas, these activities make a weekend at The Reform Club even more unique. Below, Lerner gives us the inside scoop on The Reform Club and what we can look forward to this summer.

What’s the most requested suite/cottage?

Cottage 1 is the most requested Cottage!

What makes it so special?

Entering Cottage 1 from the secluded manicured gardens, the spaciousness and pristine opulence with vaulted 30-foot cathedral ceilings make this Cottage a fan favorite. There are two main living floors with the lower level containing a steam room. With two marble bathrooms, three wood-burning fireplaces, and a private sitting room with a wet bar you never have to leave!

What is the rate?

During the summer months, Cottage 1 starts at $2,540.

What room is your personal favorite?

Suite 1! It is the largest of all the Suites and has its own beautiful outdoor sitting area. The floor-to-ceiling marble bathroom features an epic double walk-in shower and spa-soak bathtub which is one of my favorite aspects of the room.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

Each Suite and Cottage each have their own quirks, I would say the artwork each tell a little story throughout the hotel.

Skyting Yoga Saturdays at 11:30am and Sundays at 10:30am from May 8 through September 30

The Agdal Method Saturdays at 10:30am and Sundays at 10:30am from May 29 through September 30

The Daily pop-up with Etro on June 26

Material Good pop-up from August 11-14

Elyse Walker pop-up from August 23-30

Goodnight Sonny pop-up in mid-August

JAJA x The Culinistas pop-up with dates TBD