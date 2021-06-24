The Wine Bar at The Little Nell is a perfect celebration of the luxury hotel’s acclaimed wine program. With an art deco design, DJ booth where only vinyl records are played and the best wines and small bites in town, the new destination and its adjacent venue in a private tent, The Krug Lounge, is the place to be this season. Right off the lobby and outdoors in the courtyard, both venues can host private wine tastings and events led by wine director Chris Dunaway, choosing from the hotel’s award-winning list of nearly 3,000 selections.

“At The Wine Bar, guests have access to our entire wine list at The Nell, which is packed with the classics, as well as wines from some incredibly exciting up-and-coming regions both domestic and abroad,” says Dunaway. “We’re offering some of the most highly allocated wines by the glass.”