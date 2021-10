Famed Palm Beach architect Marion Sims Wyeth was the creator of iconic homes for the rich and famous like heiresses Marjorie Merriweather Post and Doris Duke along with spectacular mansions like Mar-a-Lago and museums like The Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach.

A new book by local historian Dr. Jane S. Day, From Palm Beach to Shangri La: The Architecture of Marion Sims Wyeth (Rizzoli), explores Wyeth’s influence on the region and showcases some of the architect’s most memorable designs.