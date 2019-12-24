Micaela Erlanger Talks Dressing Up

As a true New Yorker, stylist Micaela Erlanger has an unshakable work ethic and a city-chic personal style inspired by her hometown. “New York City is a melting pot of culture and influence so it’s only natural that we see that reflected in fashion,” she says.

Since growing up in Manhattan and graduating from Parsons, The New School for Design, Erlanger opened her styling studio and welcomed celebrities such as Jared Leto, Meryl Streep, and Blake Lively onto her client roster. Erlanger says that her clients are some of her biggest inspirations when it comes to fashion, adding that they are “the ultimate muses.” While this non-stop stylist admits that she usually doesn’t have a ton of time to devote to dressing herself, she will never turn down a shopping trip to uncover vintage fashions. “I love New York Vintage for finding rare designer pieces. Forty Five Ten also has an amazing curated collection.”

With a collaborative spirit and glamorous style, Erlanger has been able to partner with some distinctly beautiful brands throughout her career such as Platinum Born jewelry, fashion brand Cuyana, and most recently, luxury handbag designer Brahmin. “I love sharing my ideas and perspective on fashion,” Erlanger says of working with various brands and celebrities. “It has to be authentic and organic for a partnership to be successful,” she adds.

Her new holiday capsule collection with Brahmin features an assortment of festive handbags that vary in style and color but all have a touch of Erlanger’s signature glamour throughout. “I have worked with Brahmin for some time and love their bags. In this case I had the opportunity to put my spin on the collection and infuse a little extra attitude into their bags,” she says of the curated collection. With edgy studs embellished on certain styles, larger tote bags to take you from the office into the evening, and mini snakeskin print cross body bags for a bold look; Erlanger has flawlessly combined her own style with Brahmin’s luxury identity. From mini-structured top handle totes to dazzling clutches, this exclusive collection will help you accessorize in style long after the holiday season.

