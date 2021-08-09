After a $50 million renovation, the waterfront Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa has reopened with a gorgeous new look. With architecture by WATG and interior design by Wimberly Interiors, the 327 guest rooms and suites received a modern makeover enhancing the resort’s manicured landscape and beautiful surroundings. “We were fortunate to partner with WATG and Wimberly Interiors on the transformation of the resort,” says the hotel’s general manager, Geoff Gray. “The imagination and integration of their design vision helped curate an effortless spirit of modernity that is a signature of the Park Hyatt brand.”

While several dining experiences were added to the resort during the transformation, the newest restaurant just recently made its debut. The signature restaurant, Ember & Rye, was created in collaboration with celebrated chef Richard Blais. Ember & Rye embraces its natural lighting and colorful views by incorporating vibrant furnishings and brass and black accents, creating a cool juxtaposition between modern and vintage. From the comprehensive whiskey library offerings for a post-golf drink to the creative menu featuring regional ingredients from local farmers, fishermen and foragers, Ember & Rye is a versatile addition to the resort’s dining options.