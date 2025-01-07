The Golden Globes’ New Era

The Golden Globes is entering a transformative era. Under the stewardship of Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne, in collaboration with industry titans Todd Boehly and Jay Penske, Sunday night’s ceremony showcased not only the best in film and television but also a renewed focus on inclusivity and social responsibility. The ratings showed: 10.1 viewers tuned in. Hoehne is credited with revitalizing the organization’s reputation. “Our priority has been to create a Golden Globes that reflects the diversity and dynamism of the global entertainment industry,” she says. “The Golden Globes is more than an awards show it is a celebration of the global impact of storytelling. Our mission is to honor creative excellence while embracing change and fostering inclusion within our industry.” Todd Boehly, co-founder of Eldridge Industries and co-owner of the Golden Globes, has played a pivotal role in modernizing the awards’ business model. “This is a time to honor the past while boldly innovating for the future,” Boehly says. “We aim to make the Golden Globes more accessible and engaging for audiences worldwide. The Golden Globes has a rich history, and its future is brighter than ever. By embracing digital platforms and innovative storytelling, we’re ensuring the Globes continues to captivate audiences worldwide.” Under his leadership, strategic partnerships and innovative initiatives have positioned the Golden Globes for future success. The vision for the Globes emphasizes expanding global viewership and adapting to the rapidly changing media landscape. Jay Penske, CEO and chairman of Penske Media Corporation, CEO of Dick Clark Productions, and co-owner of the Golden Globes, has leveraged his extensive media expertise to amplify the brand’s visibility and prestige. “Our responsibility is to ensure the Golden Globes remains a beacon of artistic achievement and cultural significance,” says Penske. By aligning the awards with his portfolio of leading entertainment brands—including Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and Deadline—Penske has created synergies that enhance the show’s cultural relevance. “The Golden Globes is a hallmark of entertainment excellence. Our goal is to celebrate artists and storytellers while ensuring that their achievements resonate across all media channels.”