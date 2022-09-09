Room Request! The Limelight Aspen

Located steps from Ajax Mountain, The Limelight Aspen has renovated all of its public spaces, including the Limelight Lounge, lobby and bar, as well as all 126 guest rooms and suites. The project, overseen by Stonehill Taylor, has injected the original Limelight property with a new level of vibrancy as well as high-quality furnishings and finishes. 126 guest rooms and suites now have an upgraded modern aesthetic that’s the perfect mix of chalet chic, laid-back comfort and luxury.

DuJour spoke with Henning Rahm, regional general manager of Limelight Hotel Aspen and Limelight Hotel Snowmass (now the general manager of The Little Nell, to learn more about this special property).

What’s the most requested room at the property?

Terrace Rooms 404 and 441

What makes them so special?

They face Aspen Mountain and are located on the top floor of the hotel. The outdoor terrace combined with the living space and its top floor location are reason enough for all our guests to truly enjoy it.

What’s the nightly rate for this room?

Around $750

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

The original structure on the Limelight property was called the Ski and Spur Bar, which served both outlaws and skiers in the spirit of the Wild West. It eventually became a hotel in the 1960s and Aspen Skiing Company took ownership in 2012. The hotel most recently underwent a full renovation and much of the design references Aspen and its history. The Hotel has become and remains a sort of community living room for guests and locals alike and continues to be an icon of Aspen.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

404 because of its large terrace. The terrace and its magnificent views are the place to be at our hotel. You can easily host a small reception on this terrace or just enjoy a peaceful afternoon with a glass of wine. Since this is a corner room, privacy is much greater.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

In the winter, the hotel offers guests a chance at First Tracks on Aspen Mountain. Guests have the chance to ski/ride freshly groomed corduroy or powder before the mountain opens to the public. Additionally, the hotel offers its guests an Inside Tracks program twice weekly. This unique opportunity provides participating guests a complimentary ski/ride day with a top rated ski school pro for exploring Aspen Mountain’s sensational and varied terrain. In the summer, we offer a complimentary stand-up paddle boarding activity. The three-hour adventure consists of a guided lesson and tour.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

Our high end finishes and artwork. The hotel also has a robust art collection with an emphasis on female artists.