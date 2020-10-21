Adam Lippes Has Fashionable Roots in Houston

Houston entrepreneur and lawyer Courtney Sarofim wasn’t looking for a new investment opportunity when her sister-in-law, Allison Sarofim, introduced her to fashion designer Adam Lippes five years ago. “She thought we would really like each other, and that his designs, fabrics, and whole ethos would really work for our friends,” says Courtney. “He came to Houston and I held a trunk show for his collection in my home and we’ve been friends ever since.”

Lippes, who honed his skills designing for Ralph Lauren and Oscar de la Renta, first rose to prominence in the New York fashion world with the basics brand Adam+Eve. Then he set his sights on a more upscale, ready-to-wear fashion brand under his own name, which is now sold at Bergdorf Goodman and Net-a-Porter. The American sportswear brand offers great glamour in sequined pieces for a night out as well as updated classics like the perfect trench coat, a silk crepe dress or smart suiting. “I’m always running around between work, charitable commitments and taking care of our children, and Adam makes the perfect pieces for that lifestyle,” says Sarofim. “I always feel-well dressed and unfussy in his beautiful clothes.”

So what drew Sarofim to the collection and made her eager to invest in the brand? “Adam is making wearable, beautiful clothes,” says Sarofim. “This seems like a no-brainer, but I think it’s rare out there. He understands his customer as he spends a lot of time with her, and listens to and understands what she wants.” Recently, Lippes partnered with English brand OKA on a chic tabletop collection—perfect for his customer base. Sarofim wasn’t looking to invest in a fashion brand; she’d explored other opportunities but nothing was a fit. “It wasn’t until meeting Adam and really understanding him and his desires for the brand that I jumped in,” says Sarofim.