What’s in My Bag: Stacey Shabtai

Miami-based CBD-focused lifestyle brand Botanika Life strives to redefine the standard for luxury products by supporting sustainability, reducing environmental impact and excluding any ingredients that use animal testing. Its expertly curated selection of high-end, clean CBD wellness and beauty products include topicals for pain relief, a sleep and immune boost spray duo, bath soaks and skin elixirs. Husband-and-wife founders Benny and Stacey Shabtai were inspired to create an eco-friendly, all-natural brand after Stacey, a model and nutritionist, turned Benny on to CBD. “I’ve used products in the past that have worked but come to find out they included harsh chemicals, metals and preservatives,” says Stacey Shabtai. “I think it’s absolutely imperative to pay attention to what you put on your body, not just what you ingest.”

Botanika Life is dedicated to creating results-driven products across beauty, relief, wellness and hair categories with its ever-expanding roster of functional products, which are supported with third-party lab testing and backed by accredited clinical trials. “Transparency is key for us,” says Shabtai. “The whole concept of the Botanika lifestyle is that our line helps you elevate from wherever you are.” So, where is the jet-setting wellness entrepreneur headed next? “This spring, we’re staying in the United States and spending time in Aspen and Vail.”

Here’s a look at Shabtai’s travel must-haves.

Favorite travel destinations:

Exuma, Côte d’Azure and Aspen. I love nature: beaches, mountains, snow. It’s all magical.

Hotels that feel like home:

The Setai in Miami Beach. Our CBD Jet Pack is available for purchase in the rooms. The Ocean Club in the Bahamas and Amangiri.

The perfect vacation is:

Being active all day.

Best part of traveling:

Meeting new people and having new experiences. I love to be submerged in a culture and see how they live and relate to each other.

Travel companions:

Always my family. My daughter Kristen and I sneak away to a new ski spot every year for a secret trip—that’s become a tradition. I hope my other daughters don’t read this! Ha!

Luggage:

Black Tumi luggage and my Goyard St. Louis GM tote because it’s so easy to fill.

Ensemble:

For the plane, I wear a Uniqlo long-sleeve thermal turtleneck, Lululemon Align pants, Nike high-top sneakers and a Loro Piana hoodie. I always pack my Loro Piana scarf in case it’s extra chilly.

Products you’re packing:

I don’t leave town (or the house) without our Elite Elixir. It’s 1500mg of full-spectrum CBD, hydrates beautifully and helps with puffiness and inflammation. It’s so clean, you can literally eat it. I like to pack my crystal face roller; I see such a difference when they’re used together. I always use Olaplex’s No. 3 Hair Perfector, and my new favorite is Westman Atelier’s Eye Pods eye shadows. They’re all clean, luxe products, and the quality is just beautiful.

Beauty tip:

You’ll never catch me without sunscreen (I use Alastin HydraTint Pro Mineral Broad Spectrum SPF 36) and a bottle of water to stay hydrated!

Ways to combat jet lag and stay healthy on the road:

I don’t travel without my Botanika Life CBD Jet Pack. It’s saved me from jet lag more times than I care to admit. Our Vitamin C + Zinc + CBD immune spray is a pocket-sized secret weapon to help support immune health.