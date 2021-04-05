Tabitha Simmons Joins Tanner Krolle

Following the 10th anniversary of her eponymous footwear brand, English designer Tabitha Simmons has been named creative director of British luxury brand Tanner Krolle. Simmons’ inaugural collection for Tanner Krolle blends the heritage of the brand with her signature aesthetic and launches two new luxe leather styles: the Cadogan 24 Bucket Bag and the Wicket 15 Attaché clutch. Simmons will also debut the Annabel 18 Vanity Case, paying tribute to Princess Diana, who was a loyal customer of the heritage brand. “After many years of admiring Tanner Krolle, I am honored to be collaborating with such an incredible and iconic English brand, filled with rich history and dedication to excellence in craftsmanship,” says Simmons. “From the beginning of my design process, we focused on ensuring minimal waste and maintaining the integrity and timeless nature of the pieces that can be passed down from generation to generation.”