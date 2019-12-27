DuJour Navigation

Beauty That Is Just Like Honey

You will radiate and glow with these honey-inspired beauty launches 

Written by Marianne Mychaskiw

Praised for its ability to hydrate, calm inflammation, and kill bad bacteria on the skin’s surface, honey has served as a go-to ingredient for centuries, and brands are certainly taking note in the modern era.

Harness its antimicrobial powers by using Shiseido’s Waso Quick Gentle Cleanser, then let your skin drink in its nourishing properties with a mask or serum.

Waso quick gentle cleanser, $28, SHISEIDO, shiseido.com.

We love Farmacy’s Honeymoon Glow resurfacing night serum to give your complexion instant radiance and Guerlain’s Double R Renew & Repair serum for some serious TLC.

Honeymoon serum, $58, FARMACY, farmacybeauty.com.

But the trend extends past the skincare realm—Urban Decay used the raw ingredient as its muse for the new Naked Honey eyeshadow palette, and it’s a featured note in Kilian’s luxe Gold Knight fragrance.

Naked honey palette, $49, URBAN DECAY, sephora.com.

If it was good enough for Cleopatra, we figure it will work just fine for us.

