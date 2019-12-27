Beauty That Is Just Like Honey

Praised for its ability to hydrate, calm inflammation, and kill bad bacteria on the skin’s surface, honey has served as a go-to ingredient for centuries, and brands are certainly taking note in the modern era.

Harness its antimicrobial powers by using Shiseido’s Waso Quick Gentle Cleanser, then let your skin drink in its nourishing properties with a mask or serum.

We love Farmacy’s Honeymoon Glow resurfacing night serum to give your complexion instant radiance and Guerlain’s Double R Renew & Repair serum for some serious TLC.

But the trend extends past the skincare realm—Urban Decay used the raw ingredient as its muse for the new Naked Honey eyeshadow palette, and it’s a featured note in Kilian’s luxe Gold Knight fragrance.

If it was good enough for Cleopatra, we figure it will work just fine for us.