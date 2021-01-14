Lisa Parigi Offers Powerful Beauty Products For an Effortless Glow

View the gallery

Having grown up in Switzerland and traveled Europe as a model for many years, Lisa Parigi knows the beauty and fashion industries intimately. After pursuing a professional career as an executive for several different Fortune 500 software and information technology companies, the longtime girlfriend of Lionel Richie launched her digital lifestyle brand Dream.Design.Discover to offer tips and inspiration for entertaining and chic home décor. Around the same time, she developed a line of luxury candles. With fragrances inspired by her favorite destinations, including St. Tropez, the Swiss Alps, Manhattan and Beverly Hills, these hand-poured candles are accented with 24-karat gold. “I always carry the candles with me when I travel to have the scent of something familiar,” she says.

Parigi launched vegan, sulfate-free and paraben-free product line Glow Up Beauty to corner the skincare and self-care market. “I poured my love into producing natural and effective products for anyone who is looking to better their routine but may not have the most time to focus on it,” she says. The Glow Up Kimono Fragrance Oil was created in an effort to offer beloved scents in a portable manner for blissful aromatherapy. It can be worn every day and is made with calming essential oils such as lavender, bergamot and safflower.

Next, Parigi unveiled her Collagen Eye Mask and Portable Facial Mister. “I wanted to create products that were not only easy to put in your bag, but were fun to wear, take pictures of and post,” she says. “Why not make something that is not only good for you but you could have fun with?” Parigi admits that Richie and his family have been extremely supportive. “I must tell you, it took Lionel a moment to get used to the pink color of the eye mask, but after seeing the results, he’s a believer! Sofia [Richie] loves and uses them, too.”