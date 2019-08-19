Herbivore Botanicals Receives $15 Million to Boost Growth

Seattle-based skincare brand, Herbivore Botanicals, has received a $15 million investment led by Silas Capital, a growth equity firm that has experience working with a range of next generation consumer brands such as ILIA Beauty, Boll & Branch, and Casper. Silas Capital brings resources and assistance to a company’s growth through digital expansion and their proficiency in e-commerce.

The investment comes with participation from Stage 1 Fund, a new consumer focused venture capital firm with heritage in providing financial solutions for investor-backed brands.

Herbivore Botanicals was founded in 2011 by Alex Kummerow and Julia Wills out of their Seattle kitchen. It’s mantra aims to provide customers with clean skincare by featuring a variety of non-toxic, therapeutic products crafted with simple-chic packaging. Our favorites include the new Bakuchiol Retinol Alternative Serum, the Emerald Deep Moisture Glow Oil, and of course, the Moon Fruit Superfruit Night Treatment.

Brian Thorne, Partner of Silas, stated, “We have tremendous respect for what Alex and Julia have been able to accomplish in a relatively short period of time without the benefit of any outside invested capital to date.”

Herbivore’s line of 35 products ranges from skincare to bath and body, formulated with only the purest minerals, vitamins, and botanicals for your skin. While the brand is a huge hit on social media, it also sells through numerous retailers globally, including Nordstrom, Credo, Carbon Beauty, Follain, and Sephora, where the brand launched in 2015 and is now one of the retailer’s fastest growing skincare brands.

Jeremy Triefenbach, Partner of Stage 1 Fund, said, “We believe that the business has tremendous upside and look forward to continuing to help Alex and Julia meet the insatiable consumer demand for their products.”

Herbivore plans to use this investment to drive a powerful digital and in-store platform that increases brand awareness and expands manufacturing potentiality.

Find out more about Herbivore Botanicals, Silas Capital, and Stage 1 Fund.