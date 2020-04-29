Dr. Howard Sobel Has The Renewal Factor

There is a plethora of devices on the market that promise to help you tap into the fountain of youth, but that’s half the battle. Which treatments get the gold star when it comes to tightening, brightening, and reducing the signs of aging overall? Dr. Howard Sobel, founder of Sobel Skin on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, shares the top three state-of-the-art treatments he’s ex-cited about for spring.

Subnovii Plasma Resurfacing Pen

Plasma resurfacing with the Subnovii pen is a unique skin treatment that harnesses the power of plasma, which is sometimes referred to as the fourth state of matter. It’s the first FDA-approved handheld plasma device, using exclusive low-frequency technology and energy to address the appearance of signs of aging, while still being suitable for most skin types. Sobel Skin is one of the first doctor’s offices in the country to get it. “There are many copies out there, but they are not FDA-approved,” Sobel says. “The plasma handheld device can actually erase those annoying fine, etched lines, especially those lines above your upper lip; improve crepey skin under the eyes and help lift the upper eyelid; and improve under-eye fat pads with minimum downtime. It’s great because you can choose small areas of the skin that have always bothered you.” Although there is some downtime associated with this procedure (it’s performed under local anesthesia), patients need only one treatment to see results.

KEY BENEFITS:

– Minimizes lines around the mouth and neck.

– Improves skin around the upper and lower eyelids.

– Treats skin laxity and wrinkles.

Vivace RF Microneedling + CoolPeel CO2 Laser

“So many lasers and devices claim to tighten and lift the skin on your face and neck, but the Vivace really works, and there is absolutely no pain or downtime,” Sobel says. “A radio-frequency microneedling device that delivers immediate, long-term results with a pain-free experience and no downtime, this minimally invasive treatment stimulates the natural production of collagen and has been proven to be effective in minimizing facial wrinkles and ﬁne lines, as well as toning the face, neck, hands, and body. Finally, a noninvasive tightening and lifting device that works.” Adding on the CoolPeel CO2 laser right after doing the Vivace provides additional skin-resurfacing beneﬁts on top of the deeper collagen stimulation provided by the Vivace, Sobel says. Results can be achieved in just one treatment, with optimal results after three. Gradual results also happen over time.

KEY BENEFITS:

– Treats wrinkles and fine lines.

– Tightens skin and minimizes pore size.

– Improves skin’s tone and texture.

– No downtime and virtually pain-free.

CoolPeel CO2 Laser

The CoolPeel is an innovative way to safely and comfortably deliver the beneﬁts of a traditional CO2 resurfacing treatment with better results—and without downtime. “We always think of CO2 lasers with a couple of weeks of downtime, but CoolPeel is a CO2 laser that can give you the same results without the downtime,” Sobel says. By targeting the superﬁcial layer of skin tissue only, damaged skin is removed, revealing younger and healthier-looking skin. It’s purposely designed to deliver high energy in extremely short pulses, which eliminates lingering heat and damage to the surround-ing skin. “We just need two to three sessions about four to six weeks apart,” he says. “It’s for those people that want to improve their fine lines, wrinkles, pigmentation, and rough spots on their skin but can’t afford any downtime.”

KEY BENEFITS:

– Reduces ﬁne lines and wrinkles.

– Minimizes sun damage.

– Reduces pore size.

– Reduces scars.

– Improves overall skin texture and tone.