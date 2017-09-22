The couture capital of the world is never more stylish than during fashion month’s grand finale: Paris Fashion Week. Starting September 25th, Paris will play host to fashion’s top players – this year more than ever thanks to the wave of labels including Altuzarra and Thom Browne that have migrated from NYFW to Paris. But the rest of the city doesn’t brake for fashion, so all through PFW, you’ll be able to enjoy the classic City of Lights experience – only accentuated by model and A-list celeb sightings.

So without further adieu, see below for a stylish weekend in Paris during its busiest (and most fashionable) time.

Where to Stay:

Every detail of the Karl Lagerfeld-designed Les Grands Appartements (inside Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel) came from the mind of the iconic creative director—down to the marble tile. Lagerfeld also conceived of the furniture and color schemes throughout the apartment’s two suites, which can be combined into one large Chanel-approved pied-a-terre. In case it’s booked, the hotel also offers another fashion-forward abode: the Suite Louis XV, which features spacious walk-in wardrobes and an abundance of mirrors. In between wardrobe changes, check out the breathtaking view of the Eiffel Tower and Grand Palais.

Where to Eat:

Speaking of breathtaking views, book a table at three-time Michelin star winner Epicure to enjoy top-shelf caviar over unbeatable views of the gardens at the landmark Le Bristol hotel. And for the cheese-lover in us all—c’mon, don’t fight it—Fromagerie Quatrehomme is your new happy place. The cheesemonger’s selection is unmatched, and shopping there is more like having a professional consultation than buying groceries. Finally, for a delectable dinner, visit Michelin star-winning hotspot Le George inside the Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris. Between the Baccarat chandelier, paper sculptures by Junior Fritz Jacquet and menu items like an onion tart served with a Parmesan ice cream, the hardest part about dining here will be deciding where to direct your focus.

Where to Shop:

If you’re looking to kill two birds with one stone, hit up Merci Boutique, a shop that stocks artisanal knick-knacks as well as trending fashion pieces and doubles as a café. Once you’ve filled up on Merci’s light bites and home goods selection, the fashion-crowd pleaser Colette will serve as your ultimate shopping destination; the world-renowned department store is known for its ability to mix luxury fashion that is classic with what’s modern during any given season.

