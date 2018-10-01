Feast Your Eyes on These Sunnies

Finding an it-bag? Easy stuff. Nabbing the perfect pair of sunglasses? Much harder, until now. Masterbrand of all buzz-worthy accessories Loewe, in collaboration with eyewear brand Thélios, are bringing their allure to the sunglass sector, with shades just as unconventional and irresistible as their coveted carryalls. Coming in a variety of materials (from acetate to leather) and shapes (aviators to watered-down ski masks), the pairs are set to become just as lusted-after as their Puzzle Crossbody or Elephant Bag. Much like Loewe’s trendy pocketbooks, the specs feature minimal branding, despite their recognizable modernity and exceptional craftsmanship. While the Jinkx merges a rectangular lens shape with a stitched leather frame, the Tyra brings a wider temple with openwork lenses. The most classic of the bunch dons the same name as their fan-favorite bag, the Puzzle Medium, which gives the classic aviator a twist with an extra triangular lens. If beauty’s in the eye of the beholder, definitely feast your eyes on these.