The Weekender: Greenport, New York

Nestled on the northern coast of eastern Long Island, right across from Shelter Island, is the tiny village of Greenport, New York. This historic fishing community is a secret haven to the country-starved Manhattanite searching for a little fresh air, some relaxed time away from the city streets, and a whole lot of wine. Just a two to three hour journey by Jitney, Long Island Rail Road, or car, this destination is just as perfect for a long day trip as it is a weekend getaway.

Where to Stay:

The Soundview Hotel, set on a quarter mile stretch of private beach about five minutes from the Greenport main street, is the go-to place to rest your head in this charming village. Originally built in the 1950s, this midcentury modern hotel has had a complete overhaul in recent years by Brooklyn-based design firm Studio Tack. Each room features beach access and stunning views of the Long Island Sound. Designed in a minimalist modern palette with hints of nautical influence, amenities include bath products by Malin & Goetz, Nespresso coffee machines, and Quite Town Home bedding. During the summer there is programming aplenty provided by the hotel featuring local businesses such as waterfront yoga (in partnership with The Giving Room) and a gin apothecary workshop from Matchbook Distilling Co. During Thursdays and Saturdays from June through August, Soundview will host a bonfire and s’mores night on their private beach. There are two bars on the property, including a summer pop-up located at the hotel’s pool called Jack’s Shack where guests will be served tableside with a full-menu of casual fair and delicious summer cocktails. The second watering hole is the Piano Bar, which invites visitors to experience a classic piano lounge with craft libations and a selection of local wines and beers. The venue hosts live musical performances in partnership with Joe’s Pub as well as piano karaoke with Sid Gold’s Request Room on the weekends.

Where to Eat:

As one of the agricultural hubs for Long Island, the North Fork area has cultivated a thriving community of farm-to-table restaurants worthy of standing along side some of the best dining experiences in New York City. With restaurants such as the North Fork Table & Inn as well as The Halyard, which is leading the charge towards using biodynamic seasonal produce and locally sourced seafood, there is a bit of a cult food scene emerging in this tiny northeastern hamlet. If a more casual dining experience is desired, don’t worry, check out some of Greenport’s other offerings such as 1943 Pizza Bar, Crazy Beans, or Little Creek Oyster Farm & Market.

What to Drink:

Whether you fancy yourself a self-proclaimed sommelier and brew master or a casual lover of rosé and a nice cold beer, you will not be disappointed by the plethora of vineyards and breweries sprinkled throughout the North Fork. For a serious wine enthusiast, we suggest going to North Fork Wine Tours for a complete guide to the best spots in the area. Or, if you want to pop into one or two great locations then you can’t go wrong with Macari Vineyard and Greenport Harbor Brewing Company.

What to Instagram:

With so many lovely beaches, farms, and nature preserves in the area, there are endless opportunities to get that perfect ‘gram. Head on over to locations such as Lavender By The Bay to get an influencer-worthy shot among the billowing blooms. If you fancy a little time in nature, go to Inlet Pond County Park which offers stunning backdrops for some great photos. Finally, if you find yourself dining at The Halyard then definitely head on over to their deck which will give you the perfect view of the sunset over the Sound.