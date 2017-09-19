If you’re at a loss for what to gift the person who has it all, we can bet they don’t have a custom Shinola piece hand painted by artist Brian Kaspr.

Today through September 30th, any shopper can visit the following Shinola locations for an extra special shopping experience featuring complimentary monogramming on a Shinola watch, piece of jewelry, journal or leather good or have artist Brian Kaspr paint a custom design on your leather items. In an effort to truly #MakeItPersonal, you can have Kaspr–known for bright colors and lettering–write a special note for the person you’re gifting (or better yet, a personalized mantra to treat yourself).

Dates and locations are as follows, or visit Shinola.com for more event info.

Shinola Detroit

Tuesday, September 19, 2017

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

441 W Canfield St Detroit, MI 48201

(313) 285-2390

Shinola Tribeca

Thursday, September 21, 2017

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

177 Franklin St. New York, NY 10013

(917) 728-3000

Shinola DC

Saturday, September 23, 2017

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

1631 14th Street NW Washington, District Of Columbia, United States 20009

(202) 470-0200

Shinola Grove

Thursday, September 28, 2017

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

189 The Grove Drive, G-50 Los Angeles, CA90036

(323) 936-0362

Shinola San Francisco

Saturday, September 30, 2017

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

53 Hotaling Pl San Francisco, CA 94111

(415) 513-1640

Main Image Courtesy of Shinola