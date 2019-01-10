Where to Experience a Great Escape

Helena Bay Lodge in Hikurangi, New Zealand:

If a true escape from—well, everything—is what you’re after, look no further than boutique property Helena Bay Lodge, stretching along two miles of private coastline in New Zealand. There are a mere five rooms, intended to host a maximum of five couples at a time. All come equipped with balconies with stunning views of the South Pacific. An on-property farm fuels the menu at the restaurant, helmed by Michelin-starred chef Ernesto Iaccarino. After enjoying an alfresco dinner, head to the beachside firepit with binoculars and gaze upon the stars while sipping digestifs. Private helicopters on property can be arranged for transportation to horseback riding adventures, diving at the nearby Poor Knights Islands, or tours and tastings at nearby wineries.



Fairmont Maldives in Sirru Fen Fushi, Maldives:

The essence of secluded luxury, the first Fairmont in the Maldives has its own island, surrounded by white sand beaches peppered with thatched-roof villas overlooking an endless turquoise sea. Each of the bohemian rustic-chic beach and water villas comes with a private pool (overwater bungalows also feature private sandboxes), or escape in true tropical style to a tented jungle villa as you indulge in an inspirational Maldivian experience. The property also features one of the largest lagoons in the Maldives, in addition to an incredible underwater art installation that you can snorkel through.

Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Lanai, Hawaii:

Away from the hustle and bustle of the more-crowded Maui, but with the same beauty that makes the Hawaiian islands one of the most coveted vacation destinations on the globe, is the hidden gem of Lanai. Following a multimillion-dollar transformation, and located on a pristine and exclusive island a few miles west of Maui, the Four Seasons Resort Lanai just debuted 213 redesigned guest rooms, including 51 suites; additional dining experiences, such as the award-winning Nobu Lanai, Malibu Farm, and One Forty; luxury retail boutiques featuring Missoni, Jimmy Choo, and the Lanai Collection; and a newly outfitted pro shop at the 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Manele Golf Course, along with the addition of a luxury transfer fleet. But the most exciting parts just may be the brand-new yoga studio with aerial yoga, new spa treatments from Kypris, and zen horse sunset yoga at the the Lanai Ranch at Koele.

Perry Lane Hotel in Savannah, Georgia:

Savannah has always been known for its Southern charm and hospitality, but until now, it was lacking in upscale luxury hotels. Enter Perry Lane, the recently debuted property that is the first in Savannah to offer a five-star hospitality experience. Planted smack in the middle of the city’s historic center, it has touches of luxury everywhere you look, from the sultry rooftop bar and pool to the extensive art collection to the upscale rooms that offer no shortage of amenities (the beds here are absolute heaven). Downstairs, The Emporium Kitchen and Wine Market is a foodie’s dream, featuring locally sourced ingredients in signature dishes like cocquilles St.-Jacques. For an on-the-go bite, the restaurant has a wine shop and market with gourmet sandwiches, artisanal cheese, and charcuterie, so you can pack it up and head to the beach.

Gleneagles in Ochil Hills, Scotland:

There’s something magical about arriving at your destination via a private train station built in the roaring ’20s. Yet that’s only the beginning of a host of reasons that Gleneagles has become one of the most sought-after luxury escapes in Scotland. Nestled in the hills of the expansive countryside, this recently transformed 850-acre estate marries a luxurious experience with unparalleled fun and adventure, all set amid breathtaking views. From championship golf courses to Michelin-starred dining, this sporting estate celebrates the rich, glamorous heritage of the region.

St. Regis Rome in Rome, Italy:

The St. Regis in Rome has embraced a new era of glamour, thanks to a full-scale restoration that has transformed the iconic 125-year-old property back to its original splendor. One hundred thirty-eight guest rooms and 23 opulent suites are elegantly layered with pastel hues inspired by the clean powder blue of the Mediterranean city’s vibrant skies and the warm terra-cotta of weathered Roman walls at sunset. Exquisite European fabrics drape the space, and every detail—like hand-engraved mirrors and Empire-style crystal chandeliers—bring a sense of royalty to the space.