Situated a few blocks off the iconic Boston Common in the Beacon Hill neighborhood, XV Beacon ushers guests into one of their cozy 63-rooms with a warm welcome. Housed in a turn-of-the century Beaux Arts building, the hotel is dripping with historical significance while still retaining a foothold in modern elegance. The warm lobby is a chic departure from the cavernous light-filled entryways of many luxury hotels, sporting dark walls accented by plush furniture and a bust of Benjamin Franklin at check in.

Upon entering the gold gilded antique elevator, guests are transported to a space between eras in the red leather cab. As floors swish by the transparent elevator door, each floor has a similar display of red apples matching the blood red walls that are accented by a perfectly positioned painting, bringing lightness to the carefully curated display. XV Beacon has an incredibly striking art collection on display, which was commissioned specifically for the hotel.

Guestrooms offer light music emanating throughout the space from speakers on the ceiling. Immediately, the ambiance is as seductive as the cashmere throw covering the four-poster bed. Each room is carefully decorated so no two are alike. During Boston’s colder months, a fireplace and heated towel rack wraps each room in comfort. During the warmer months, guests can retire to XV Beacon’s rooftop for beautiful views of the city.

Enjoy dinner at Mooo…, the hotel’s onsite restaurant, or explore a night on the town with the help of the XV Beacon’s complimentary Lexus, which will take you wherever you need to go.

Bringing historical significance into modern times creates a luxury experience without sacrificing the feeling of Old Boston. Amy Finsilver, General Manager, takes us through what makes a stay at XV Beacon so special.

What’s the most requested room?

The Boston Common Studio

What makes it so special?

The size! It’s 475 square-feet with a king bed and a queen size pull out sofa bed – perfect for families! Most importantly, the suite is situated on the corner of the hotel and has two large windows on either side – boasting incredible light and partial views of the Boston Common.

What is the rate?

$845

What room is your personal favorite?

All of them! Each has a distinct attribute and is exquisitely designed so it depends on the situation. The Boston Common Studio is wonderful for a longer stay and for more than two people. The Contemporary Classic is great because it has a sitting area and is situated on the building’s corner. The Executive classic is wonderful for a personal relaxing escape. The Beacon Hill Studios are exceptional for couples (the 02 room) or productive individual respite (the 04 room). When traveling alone, our Classic rooms are intimate and cozy.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

All rooms have fireplaces, heated towel racks, complimentary Wi-Fi, Smart TVs and surround sound stereo. Custom made mattress exclusive for XV Beacon hotel were just installed. A complimentary Lexus house car service is available to all guests.