Room Request! The Ritz Carlton Tokyo

When you first look at The Ritz-Carlton Tokyo from street level, it could be mistaken for an apartment building. But that’s probably because you would be looking at the luxury apartments below the hotel. The Ritz is actually lofted so high into the clouds of it’s Roppongi tower that one must physically crane their neck to Matrix level angles to see the hotel. Remember in The Lion King, when Rafiki holds Simba up over Pride Rock? Have someone to give you that vantage point and you’re all set.

Once ascended, the hotel offers views like no other. With all the floors of the hotel set so high up, getting suck with a room facing the parking lot is simply not possible. From one’s room, views extend all the way from the Pacific Ocean to Mount Fuji on clear days. The lobby features a wonderful bar after a long journey, and the club lounge’s breakfasts offer everything from American classics like waffles to Japanese infused options including apple juice made from Fuji apples. Tokyo is ludicrously busy city to navigate even for the well-off traveler. With a respite at the Ritz at night, the bustle of the city below seems almost calming and restored back to an exciting adventure every day you’re there.

See below for an inside look at what makes the hotel so special.

What’s your personal favorite room?

I personally love the Japanese Modern Suite. The hotel has only two rooms in this category, making you feel special – as if you are staying in a traditional Japanese house. The design of the room incorporates Tatami flooring, Japanese paper sliding door called shoji, and a Japanese style bathroom.

What’s a fun fact about the hotel?

We have a 200-year old traditional Japanese house at Hinokizaka, our Japanese restaurant located on the 45th floor of our hotel. Guests can use the house as a private dining room or even a casual tea ceremony.

What do views from the hotel look out on?

Mt. Fuji, Tokyo skyline, Imperial palace, and Tokyo Tower, all rooms offer a stunning bird’s-eye view of the city.