Room Request! The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park

Whether you’re visiting New York City for a weekend from out of town or you’re an authentic New Yorker who just needs a staycation for a weekend, the options are endless. The neighborhoods in New York City are endless and all offer a unique personality and vibe. The luxurious Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park is tucked away in the coveted neighborhood overlooking one of the most iconic parks in the world. The property itself is stunning but being able to walk outside and have a breath of fresh air amidst the hustle and bustle of Manhattan is a dream. Speaking of scents, upon entering this Central Park hotel, you will be intoxicated by the hotel’s exclusive scent, 50 Central Park.

The sophisticated and spacious accommodations in their Premiere Park View Suite feels like more than enough to make any weekend special, but the hotel also offers special perks for guests staying in this luxe suite. Guests gain complimentary access to The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge where you can relax with a refreshing drink, savor a light bite, and prepare for a day of exploring Manhattan, whatever that might include.

Below, Winfred van Workum, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park, gives us an inside scoop on the hotel’s most requested room.

What’s the most requested room?

Our iconic Grand Park View Rooms with scenic views of Central Park as well as Upper West Side and Upper East Side are the most requested, especially considering we are the only Forbes Travel Guide five-star hotel with this specific vantage point.

What makes it so special?

The uniqueness of the views and the residential feeling. Staying at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park and in one of the park facing rooms or suites, places you amongst one of the most iconic and sought after destinations in the world.

What is the rate?

The starting rate for Grand Park View Rooms are $995. We also feature tailor-made packages on our home page under the “Offers” section.

Which room is your personal favorite?

My personal favorite is the Premiere Park View Suite. The suite offers magnificent views overlooking Central Park and the skyline of the Upper West and East Side. Spacious and plenty of seating areas, the suite welcomes plenty of opportunities for entertaining. The suite also includes complimentary access to The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge, which features five daily food and beverage presentations (breakfast, lunch, snacks – or Afternoon Tea on the weekend, hors’ d’oeuvres, and desserts) as well as complimentary beverages throughout the day, and a dedicated concierge and team. A place to call home outside the guest’s room, the specialty of the lounge is the alluring ambiance where guests can gather, unwind, or connect.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

Through our reawakening, we’ve partnered with Kings County Distillery to develop a private single selection single barrel bourbon that is available in the revamped honor bar. Additionally, we’ve aligned with other local brands such as North Folk Potato Chip, Brooklyn Born Chocolate, and Brooklyn Pilsner to bring an immersive touch of New York City into the guest rooms and suites. We also have an exclusive scent, 50 Central Park, which not only fills the hotel with an aroma inspired by the iconic park just outside our doors, but is also incorporated into our La Prairie Spa with signature treatments.