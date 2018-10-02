Why This $880 Face Cream is Worth The Splurge

Beauty ain’t cheap, as I’ve come to realize over the years, as my twenties came and went like a 60-second commercial spot. As a self-proclaimed beauty addict, I’ve tried pretty much everything on the market in terms of skincare products, but nothing screams luxe like that of La Prairie. 30 years ago, the Swiss skincare brand introduced caviar’s unique power to nourish and regenerate the skin, creating a masterpiece of design, science and indulgence, and quickly became (and retained) the reputation of most indulgent skincare. Now, fast forward to 2017, after decades of intensive research and insanely advanced new technologies, La Prairie has remastered its tried-and-true “masterpiece,” inspired by “the idea that a masterpiece is at once from a different time and forever contemporary.” Enter the Skin Caviar Luxe Cream Remastered with Caviar Premier, a decadent moisturizing cream that offers a unique dimension of sensorial indulgence (it smells like luxury, period) paired with innovative lifting and firming properties.

If you think the original was good, wait ‘till you try out this one. It’s rich, it’s fragrant, it’s over the top, and it’s creating a worldwide obsession. No surprise there, as the brand continues to create a cult following that’s stronger than ever. Yes, it’s quite a splurge for what is essentially a jar of face cream, but your skin will feel and look like a baby’s bottom, and you’ll be amazed at how quickly you become addicted. Not to mention the gorgeous sapphire blue jar its presented in that displays like a piece of artwork on a vanity. La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Cream Remastered with Caviar Premier is available for $880 (100 ml) at laprairie.com.