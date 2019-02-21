Room Request! The Hoxton, Portland

If you haven’t ventured out to Portland, Oregon to eat, drink, and explore, you might want to rearrange your travel to-do list. While the city will always be there, the hospitality scene is quite possibly at its peak, so there’s never been a better time to visit than now.

Enter The Hoxton, Portland, a newly renovated 20,000 square foot historic building sitting proudly just beyond Portland’s Chinatown Gateway, a recent addition to the global group of darkly romantic, indulgently cozy hotels with outposts in Brooklyn, London, and Paris, to name a few, with openings also slated for a third London location as well as Downtown Los Angeles. The Hoxton, Portland’s restaurant, La Neta, has made waves throughout the foodie scene, and for good reason (take my word for it, as I spent a total of ten hours between the dining room and the bar on a 72-hour visit). But let’s get back to the rooms: bedecked in stacks of actually readable books, thoughtful ceramics, walnut panelling, a retro radio, and the kind of bedding a very chic Parisian grandmother might envy, the accommodations have every detail covered in design and function, and it’s a place you’re happy to come back to after a long day of dining and drinking. Here, we explore the most requested room, according to Ennismore CEO and Founder Sharan Pasricha.

What’s the most requested room at The Hoxton, Portland?

The Cosy View tends to be our most popular room category—they’re not too big and not too small. My personal favorite is room 708. You get to wake up to views of the Chinatown Gateway.

What makes that room type so special?

Cosy rooms are a good size. They’re designed to fit two comfortably (though messy unpackers might want to upgrade to a Roomy). You’ve got lots of natural light and great views of the city. They’re affordable and perfect for those who like to get out and see the city—something that The Hoxton is all about. Whatever the room category, all guests get our Hox Perks as standard, including free WiFi, an hour’s free calls to anywhere in the world, and a breakfast bag delivered to their door each morning.

What is the usual rate?

Our rates fluctuate depending on availability, but you can always expect to get a great room for around $150. Book ahead and you’ll get it even cheaper.

Any notable/celebrity guests that you can share with us?

We have had some local friends who are pretty well-known around these parts, including the likes of Thomas Lauderdale (Pink Martini), Jeffrey Morgenthaler (author and bar guru), and Emma McIlroy (Wildfang).

What makes the property as a whole special?

The building itself really sets the tone for the hotel. The iconic building has an incredible history dating back to 1906. We are very proud of our location too; Old Town Chinatown is centrally located, meaning we’re just a short walk from some of Portland’s landmarks, such as Roseland Theater and Powell’s Books, and dangerously close to Voodoo Doughnuts (my kids have me bringing them back in bulk)! It has a rich history with many undiscovered corners to explore, and it’s super well-located so you can really get under the skin of the city. Oh, and the basement bar is a hidden find. Cocktails, late-night American-Chinese food, and vibes? What’s not to like?

This property is so unique in so many ways. What are some of the elements of The Hoxton, Portland that a guest might not find anywhere else?

Our event programming is such an important part of The Hoxton experience: we have a rolling calendar of events every month that not only offer our guests something extra, but they’re a great platform for local start-ups and artists to be showcased too. Our team on the ground does an amazing job of making sure the events are a true reflection of Portland’s creative vibe. Events have ranged from panels about Portland’s sneaker culture with local brand Pensole, to neighborhood runs with adidas, floral workshops with Solabee Flowers and intimate performances from emerging songwriters. During our opening week, we had our friends from Rosewater Tattoo over to host a flash tattoo session, and guests could choose from a selection of designs made up of Portland iconography.

Our Best of Portland range is also totally unique to us. It’s a retail collection of products we’ve created in collaboration with some of our favorite local brands, designed as a celebration of our neighborhood. It means even if you’re only in Portland for a day or two, you can feel like you’re bringing home a piece of the city. I love our Hoxton x Tanner Goods passport wallets.

What’s your personal favorite dining experience at The Hoxton, Portland?

It’s got to be Tope, our rooftop taqueria that has the most incredible views of the city. The menu is inspired by the street food of Mexico, and you can get a mean mezcal cocktail. I’m still undecided on what I like best about it: the carne tacos or the amazing views of Mt. Hood. It’s flooded with natural light too, keeping our Instagramming friends happy!

Tell us a fun fact about the property.

We worked with local artist Buckley to create our whimsical black and white murals in the hallways. The designs on each floor are different; I still find new details every time I’m back.