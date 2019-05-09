Room Request! COMO Metropolitan London

A touch of British glamour that’s also a retreat from the city’s bustle? Check in to the COMO Metropolitan London. The 144-room hotel, located in London’s ritzy Mayfair neighborhood, combines Old World charm with an eye towards contemporary minimalism.

“I like to call us a bit of an urban sanctuary,” the Director of Marketing and PR at COMO Hotels and Resorts London Kate Richards says. “The main thing you’ll see when you walk into a room is an instant sense of calm.”

“Rooms are quite minimal in their style,” she adds. “There’s no big patterns, fabrics or artworks, and that’s on purpose. It’s very much about created a decluttered life.”

Thoughtful details include hard-wire options (both American and European) next to desks so it’s easy to plug in right away, plus touch-screen panels that control lighting, window coverings and ‘do not disturb’ options. The COMO Shambhala spa, which is a destination for London’s most-discerning beauty clients, features treatments from cult brand Guinot, including a facial that uses “dynamic ionisation and thermal energy” that results in glowing complexions.

What’s the most requested room?

The Met Park Room.

What makes it so special?

We are lucky enough to face directly on to Hyde Park. Our rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows across the width of the room allowing for an abundance of natural light and stunning views of the park especially from the higher floors. Some rooms also benefit from having a balcony.

What is the rate?

From £350 – £650, including VAT, depending on the time of year.

What room is your personal favorite?

All our room categories offer something unique and are exceptionally large for central London, but my personal favorite is The COMO Suite, our Penthouse on the 10th floor with panoramic views of Hyde Park and beyond. The bathroom is my favorite part as you can soak in the bath and watch the world go by below as the bathroom also has floor to ceiling windows. It’s incredibly calming and serene to be so high with the hustle and bustle of London happening beneath you but not be able to hear anything!

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

The hotel used to house The Met Bar, London’s first members bar and hangout spot for the A list in the 90’s. Cameras were not allowed inside so if the walls could talk… It’s rumored that a famous international tennis star conceived his love child in the broom closet!