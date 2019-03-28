Room Request! Kimpton Taconic Hotel

Upon entry into the charming Kimpton Taconic Hotel in Manchester, Vermont, there is a good chance you will be welcomed by a four-legged friend. The dog-friendly property boasts only the best for all of its guests, no matter how many legs they stand on. One of the most coveted offerings (that is standard among Kimpton hotels) is the daily social hour hosted in the hotel’s lobby. With local beer and wine served, guests are encouraged to mingle and interact with one another in front of the fireplace or out on the deck in front of the fire pit.

The Kimpton Taconic is full of subtle design quirks that showcase the community of Manchester and the local history, but with a cheeky and modern edge. For instance, every room comes with a handmade hiking stick for when guests decide to venture on foot through the mountains of Vermont. The fireplaces in each room lend themselves to a soothing night in while the on-site restaurant The Copper Grouse tavern is the perfect place for a nightcap (do not skip breakfast either – the quiche is seriously perfection).

You’ll be located just a short walk from the town of Manchester where you can peruse books and more at the expansive Northshire Bookstore, do some shopping at the higher-end boutiques or grab a bite of cheese and sausage at Fortuna’s Sausage & Italian Market.

With endless must-visit spots, artfully designed boutique accommodations and a warm welcome, the Kimpton Taconic Hotel is in a league of its own. Below, we take an inside look at the most request rooms at the hotel.

What’s the most requested room?

Our Junior Suites. They’re one of the most photographed and Instagrammed rooms we have.

What makes it so special?

They are very romantic and spa-like rooms. Aside from the cozy gas fireplace, they have a gorgeous free-standing deep soaking tub, separate shower, double sinks and a charming oval-shaped porthole window that lets sunlight stream in. It’s a really special room for any guest, and particularly those celebrating a special occasion.

What is the rate?

Rates start at $249 but vary depending on season.

What room is your personal favorite?

I’m partial to all our cottages but my favorite is the Bennett Cottage. With a one bedroom suite on one side connecting to a premier king on the other, what better way to stay in Vermont? It’s like having your own 1,000 square foot private home with all the amenities of a full-service hotel. It works for families, a small group of friends, brides and grooms. It’s a free-standing cottage just a short walk from the main building, and gives people a sense of privacy and escape.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

All of our rooms feature locally made hiking sticks from Manchester Woodcraft, so guests can take them out when they enjoy the gorgeous hiking trails around the hotel. Our honor bars have locally-sourced VT products like Small Batch granola, Long Trail Ale and Switchback, just to name a few.

All photoe