View the gallery

Leaf peeping trips have passed and summer vacations are no longer. It’s time to plan your ski getaways, rustic lodge visits, and cozy hideaway travels. Twin Farms, the only five-star resort and Relais & Chateaux property

in Vermont, is perfecting cold weather escapes with their “Art of a Vermont Winter,” a calendar of events to accompany the resort’s luxe amenities and seasonal outdoor activities. The series includes live music, wine-pairing dinners, cooking classes with renowned chefs, furniture workshops, pottery, and caroling.

“Winter in particular is a chance to rest and to reset. In Vermont we take our cue from nature and from the farms that surround us. The pace, albeit a different pace from the rest of the world to begin with, slows down. You have the time and opportunity to take things in that you just don’t have time for during the year,” said Twin Farms’ managing partner John Graham.

Highlights include a collaboration with celebrated international street artist Kelsey Montague who will launch her first ever “mindful coloring” experience, which includes her new What Lifts Your Heart coloring book as an arrival amenity in addition to cocktails with Kelsey and a five-course co-hosted dinner with Executive Chef Nathan Rich and the artist. Or, work with a master furniture maker at ShackletonThomas, Charlie Shackleton, to create your own table from wood sourced right on site.

Most activities are included in the rate of the hotel, through March 2017, starting at $1500.